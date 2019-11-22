Whoa: These Crazy Infinity Mirror 'Portal' Geometric Structures

This is a video of the 'Portals' created by artist Anthony James. They combine polyhedrons with strips of frosted LED lights and infinity mirrors to create the illusion of crazy geometric shapes extending into infinity. I'm into it, and I want to see them in person. And, if I just so happen to have to mate with one to secure my immortality, well-- "NO TOUCHING THE SCULPTURES." Just another minute, Tony!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees there's no more perfect shape than a Krispy Kreme donut fresh out of the oven.