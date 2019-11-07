What Sorcery Is This?: An Optical Illusion Chair
This is a brief video of a man demonstrating an optical illusion chair. Haha, very funny -- all I wanted to do was sit and rest my legs for a bit because I've been on my feet all day working, and now I have half an armrest up my keister. "Half of?" All of. Plus a handcuff key, two hundred dollars and a burner phone just in case.
Keep going for the full video, with a little bit more pan around reveal at the end.
Thanks to DT, who agrees magic is all around us, you just have to know how to spot wizards and witches.
