What In The...?: Guy Adds Jack O' Lantern To His Smoke Spewing Diesel VW Jetta's Exhaust

Because envision it and you can achieve it provided you aren't envisioning anything too hard and achieving requires very little effort, this is a video of Drew Clymer's modified 2003 Volkswagen Jetta TDI blowing black diesel smoke through a jack o' lantern he placed on the car's now-giant and now-vertical exhaust pipe. Dare to dream, kids -- that's the message here. *watches video, shrugs* Then when your dreams fail I suppose just do whatever.

Keep going for the Instagram video with audio.

