Well That's Something You Don't See Everyday: Water Spouting From Top Of Skyscraper

This is a local news report from downtown Philadelphia where water was spotted spewing from the top of the One Liberty Place skyscraper on Sunday. Apparently it was intentional, and an annual test of the building's fire protection systems. Still, I don't think it's fair this building can relieve itself so freely when every couple weeks I'm getting arrested for discreetly trying to pee in some bushes or an alleyway. "You just never learn your lesson, do you, GW?" LESSONS WERE MADE TO BE BROKEN.

