Well That's Something: A Four Neck Electronic Guitar Played With A Barcode Scanner

This is a video of James Bruton demonstrating and discussing his Barcode Guitar, an electronic guitar with four necks covered in barcodes that's played using a regular handheld barcode scanner.

Each barcode translates to a numeric code, which is mapped to a note on the synthesizer connected to the controller. James also built in a variety of controls for adding nuance to his performance, including programmable buttons, pitch bend, and octave and channel shifters, all made from arcade controls.

