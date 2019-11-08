Visions Of The Future: Nine Of MIT's Mini Cheetah Quadruped Robots Playing Outside

This is a video from MIT's Biomimetic Robotics Lab of nine of their mini cheetah quadruped robots romping around in the fall weather. They stretch, run in place, roll around in the grass, play soccer, do synchronized backflips, attack each other, hide in leaf piles, and just all around prepare to take over the world. And, I think for everyone who's long since given up on humanity and been secretly building a rocketship in their attic and plans to rendezvous with Space Bat in early 2020 when I say do your worst.

Keep going for the full video while I tighten some nuts.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees good luck with that.