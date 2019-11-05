Video Of Man Trying To Cook On Sailboat During Rough Seas

This is a video of sailor Lasse Schwarz attempting to prepare food aboard a large sailboat during rough seas in the North Atlantic. That does not look like a fun time. I mean maybe for a minute or two, but that would get old quick. Honestly, I started feeling a little pukey just watching. "No, you just took four shots back-to-back." It's called brunch, and that has nothing to do with it.

Keep going for the video, as well as a stabilized version that made me even sicker than the first one.

Thanks to Joshua S, who agrees without the five-second rule, almost nothing would get eaten during rough seas.