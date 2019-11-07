Video Of A 'Smart Summoned' Tesla Driving The Wrong Way To Pick Up Owner
These are two short videos from a parking lot in Richmond, British Columbia of a Tesla Model 3 that was Smart Summoned by its owner from a busy street and has turned into a parking lot and is driving up a down lane trying to get to them. *honking horn, flipping bird* WHERE'D YOU LEARN HOW TO DRIVE, DUMBASS? *quickly rolls window up, floors it* Holy shit honey that was a ghost.
Keep going for the videos while I open the floor to respectful discussion about smart summoning technology, and the people who use it.
Thanks to hairless, who agrees if a Tesla hits someone while in Smart Summon mode, who do I sue for my faked injuries?
