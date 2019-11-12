Valuable Information: Chef Demonstrates How To Properly Slice Every Kind Of Fruit

Like nobody on the internet has played Fruit Ninja, this is a video produced by Epicurious starring chef Frank Proto from the Institute of Culinary Education discussing and demonstrating how to properly slice every kind of fruit. Well, 36 kinds of fruit, which is a lot more than I knew existed. If it isn't a Starburst or Skittle flavor, it's news to me and you'll probably have a hard time convincing me it's real. They are, drumroll please:

Grapes 0:40 Strawberry 1:01

Fig 1:30

Plum 1:57

Lime 2:27

Lemon 2:46

Kiwi Berry 3:18

Longan 3:38

Gooseberry 4:07

Prickly Pear 4:26

Star Fruit 4:52

Rambutan 5:12

Passion Fruit 5:44

Mandarin Orange 6:01

Persimmon 6:16

Pepino Melon 6:45

Quince 7:15

Cherimoya 8:01

Apple 8:23

Dragonfruit 8:46

Avocado 9:23

Peach 10:32

Pomegranate 11:11

Orange 11:46

Yellow Plantain 12:18

Green Plantain 13:03

Mango 13:51

Grapefruit 15:12

Durian 15:55

Papaya 16:48

Pineapple 17:41

Cantaloupe 19:12

Pomelo 20:00

Pumpkin 20:46

Honeydew 21:21

Watermelon 22:03

So yeah, feel free to use that list to skip around and find out if you've been doing it right. Or you want to call Frank a liar and insist he's the one who doesn't know the proper technique because you're actually the rat from Ratatouille. Alternatively, just do what I do no matter what I'm cutting and slap it on a cutting board then split it in half with a meat cleaver. Of course if you'd prefer something with a bit more flair you can always set the fruit on a friend's head and insist "Relax, I've been to Flavortown," while nocking an arrow.

