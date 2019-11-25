US Mint Releases Sweet Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary Coins

November 25, 2019

moon-landing-coins-1.jpg

These are the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary 2019 coins available from the US Mint. They're available at a variety of price points from $31 for an uncirculated half dollar, $60 for a proof silver dollar, $230 for a five ounce proof silver dollar, all the way up to $463 for a uncirculated $5 gold coin. They all feature a moon bootprint on the lunar surface on the coin's obverse, and the classic 'Buzz Aldrin on the moon' photo on the reverse. I just bought the cheapest one available with the hopes it bring me scratch-off riches that *flips down cool guy astronaut visor* out of this world. "You've gotta lay off the scratchers, GW." I can't, I did the math and they're my only shot out of this life.

Keep going for a closeup of the front and back.

moon-landing-coins-2.jpg

moon-landing-coins-3.jpg

Thanks to Matt L, who agrees that's a lucky coin if there ever was one.

