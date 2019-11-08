Two Ladies Perform A Shred Medley (Shredley) Of Link's Awakening Tunes

This is a video of musicians Sophie Lloyd and Georgia Bell performing a duo shred medley of their favorite themes from the Game Boy (and now Switch) classic, The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Unsurprisingly, like almost all things Zelda related, I'm into it. "And not just because of the rock babes?" THERE WERE ROCK BABES?!

Keep going for the video while I nonchalantly ask my girlfriend to proofread this post for me and hopefully score some brownie points.

