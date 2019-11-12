Timing Is Everything: This Repeated Board To Board Skateboarding Ramp Trick

This is a short gif (I couldn't find a Youtube video -- anybody?) of a young whipper snapper repeatedly jumping from one skateboard to another over a ramp in the middle of a halfpipe. Timing: it's everything. Like not making any inappropriate jokes too soon after a coworker returns to work on crutches after a serious injury. "Or ever." Sure sure, but really just too soon. "You said if I'd broken both feet I'd have as much use around here as a paperweight." It's been a week! "And?" And I've never seen you do any work! "Look who's talking!" Look who's about to set a speed record down the stairs!

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees you never get a second chance to make a first impression. At least not without *dangling mind eraser on keychain* one of these. "That's a laser pointer." Let me try anyways.