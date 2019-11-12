The World Record For Number of Soda Cans Crushed With A Hydraulic Stacked Inside A Pringles Can

This is a video of dream liver Lauri Vuohensilta from the Hydraulic Press Channel crushing soda cans with a 150-ton hydraulic press to set the world record for number of crushed soda cans stacked inside a Pringles can. What do you think the total count is? I'll give you a second to guess before SPOILER:120. For reference, an average can of Pringles only contains 96 - 100 chips, although Pringles doesn't fill them up all the way because, although they're not as bad as their competitors, all chip manufacturers are in the business of selling air. "It protects the chips." Then you should make your chips stronger. "But--" *pops Ruffles bag with fist* DO IT FOR THE ENVIRONMENT.

Keep going for the video, as well as an unedited 2-hour version if you really aren't afraid to have a good time.

Thanks to Catherine H, for inspiring me to move 'hydraulic press' up two spots and into the top five on my Christmas list.