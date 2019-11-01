The Boob Cube, A Two Piece Rubik's Cube For Dummies

This is the $15 Boob Cube, a Rubik's Cube style logic puzzle that only has two pieces. The only thing easier to solve would be a single piece Rubik's Cube that's never not solved. Still, this might be the perfect gift to get for somebody's birthday to let them know you think they're an idiot. Of course if they're an actual idiot, you should be able to convince them their birthday was yesterday so you don't have to get them anything.

Keep going for one more shot of the cube in its solved form.

Thanks to Kinger, who agrees this is right up there with the two piece jigsaw puzzle.