The Boob Cube, A Two Piece Rubik's Cube For Dummies

November 1, 2019

simple-rubiks-cube-1.jpg

This is the $15 Boob Cube, a Rubik's Cube style logic puzzle that only has two pieces. The only thing easier to solve would be a single piece Rubik's Cube that's never not solved. Still, this might be the perfect gift to get for somebody's birthday to let them know you think they're an idiot. Of course if they're an actual idiot, you should be able to convince them their birthday was yesterday so you don't have to get them anything.

Keep going for one more shot of the cube in its solved form.

simple-rubiks-cube-2.jpg

Thanks to Kinger, who agrees this is right up there with the two piece jigsaw puzzle.

Playing With Your Food: Custom McDonald's Fries Electric Guitar

Previous Story

Finally, Some Decent Fake Tire Spikes To Prevent People From U-Turning In Your Driveway

Next Story
Read More: brain teasers, colors, congratulations you did it!, for dummies, i believe in you, logic puzzles, love games, mind games, puzzles, real products that exist, rubik's cube, solving things, what a time to be alive, yeah you did, you can do it!
Previous Post
Next Post