That's Cool: Japanese Theme Park Getting Life-Size Godzilla Bust

These are several artist's renderings of the upcoming (arriving summer 2020) life-size Godzilla bust that will be on permanent display in the Godzilla Interception Operation section of the Nijigen no Mori anime themed amusement park on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan starting summer 2020. The approximately 65-feet tall, 82-feet wide, and 180-feet long Godzilla bust will actually be part of a zip line ride that passes through the King Of Monster's gaping maw. That sounds exciting. Also, I bet you anything you exit through-- "His butthole?" What? No -- a gift shop. What's wrong with you? I feel like you owe me a thousand yen just for poisoning my mind.

Keep going for a couple more shots including mandatory selfie group.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me he's always dreamed of purchasing an overpriced 8" x 10" photo of himself zip-lining into Godzilla's mouth. Lucky you!