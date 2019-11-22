Tesla Unveils It's Crazy Looking All-Electric Cybertruck

Heck yeah cornering like Thomas The Tank Engine.

Seen here looking like something you might expect to see in a 1960's Popular Science magazine about cars of the future and/or for driving on Mars, this is Tesla's Cybertruck, an all-electric pickup that I'm not convinced Optimus Prime would let join the Autobots. Some more info while I wonder if Elon Musk stole the design from a drawing a made when I was six:

Anyway, here are the alleged specs: a 14,000-pound tow claim, a 3,500-pound payload claim, three ranges (200 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles), adaptive air suspension and a base price of $39,900 for the rear-wheel drive single-motor version. The max range version, with all-wheel drive and three electric motors, is said to be $69,900 [and do 0 - 60 MPH in 2.9 seconds].

Production is said to be coming in late 2021, and the tri-motor version is happening in 2022, Musk said.

So, what do you think -- sexy? "You or the truck?" Of course me, who cares about the truck? "Not very." What about the truck? "About the same." You callin' me a cybertruck? Okay okay okay, but if you had to sleep with-- "The truck." Goshdang you know how to shred a man's heart motor.

Keep going for a few more shots and the entirety of the unveil edited down to five minutes, with sledgehammer door test at the very beginning, bulletproof 'Tesla Armor Glass' not looking so tought at 1:15, model comparison at 3:25, and opening the bed, lowering its ramp and driving an electric ATV into it at 3:50.

Thanks to everyone who sent this, who agree that is certainly a bold design.