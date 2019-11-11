Teacher Gets Triple Pranked By Student Using Photo-Realistic Stickers

This is a short video of a teacher getting repeatedly pranked by a student using photo-realistic stickers of her laptop screen, smartphone, and the classroom door handle. Admittedly, that's pretty fantastic, and looks well worth the plastic ruler smackdown he's about to receive. Speaking of -- when I was growing up in Catholic school the nuns would always smack my knuckles with a ruler if I wrote left-handed to try to force me to be right-handed. I persevered though, and now look at me. "A complete mess." Like a knot of broken Christmas lights.

Keep going for a couple versions of the video while I print photo-realistic stickers of fire alarms and extinguishers, then start a fire.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees as far as pranks go, this is easily better than 11 out of 10 of the junk idiots are typically pulling on Youtube.