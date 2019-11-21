Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 'End' Trailer

November 21, 2019

star-wars-end-trailer.jpg

Did you hear there's a new Star Wars movie coming out? It's called The Rise Of Skywalker, presumable because somebody is finally going to live up to their name and rise to start skywalking. That's my guess anyway. Maybe while they're up there they'll do a little skywriting like you see at the beach. Maybe something like, "Will you marry me?" or "2 For 1 Shrimp baskets." I don't know, I didn't write the movie.

Keep going for the trailer while C-3PO gets all teary eyed thinking he has friends.

