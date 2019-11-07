Star Wars Everything: Chewbacca Christmas Lights

This is a ten-light strand of indoor/outdoor Chewbacca lights available on Amazon ($27, regularly $37, *spit-takes*). They're an officially licensed Star Wars product and although I called them Christmas lights in the title, they're more whatever/whenever lights because who on earth would actually have a Star Wars themed Christmas tree? *watches all the hands go up* You know sometimes I forget who I'm talking to. So, yeah, if you were waiting for a strand of lights that look like ten wookies getting brainwashed at once, look no further.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees these would look great strung over a Star Wars themed beer pong table.