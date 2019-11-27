Stairway To Heaven: Man Tries To Climb Straight Ladder With Just Another Dude Holding It Up

This is a short video of some poor decision making in progress as a man attempts to climb down from a cherry picker using a straight ladder being feebly held against a very low wall by a man who clearly doesn't care that much about the other's bones. Things end just the way you'd expect them to, and fingers crossed neither of these men decide to put up Christmas lights this year or they're as good as dead.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alan P, who knows what I like, and I like seeing people make worse decisions than I regularly do.