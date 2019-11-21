So Metal: An Electric Guitar Made Out Of Reclaimed Nails

Because heck yeah, tetanus, this is a video of builder Tim Sway constructing an electric guitar body out of the nails he's pulled from the reclaimed wood he uses for other projects. Hey -- waste not, want not, that's my motto. "I just saw you throw a laptop in the trash." It said the hard drive was almost full!

Keep going for a video of the guitar being made, and played at the end.

Thanks again to hairless, who informed me his band is looking for a bass player. VALUABLE INFO.