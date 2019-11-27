Smooth: Motorcyclist Checks Out Ladies On Street Corner, Crashes Into Car In Front Of Him
This is a short video from the helmet of a Brisbane, Australia motorcyclist who gets distracted ogling some ladies on a street corner and crashes into the BMW in front of him. I like how after the crash he glances back to see if they saw him. Yeah bro, they definitely saw that. Based on the point-of-view footage, I'm going to say this accident probably wasn't worth the view. Although, admittedly, I do the same thing every time I pass a Taco Bell.
