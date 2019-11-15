Sir, What The Hell Are You Doing?: Man Bends Two Steel Rods Pushing With His Neck

November 15, 2019

neck-rod-bending.jpg

This is a video from Son La, Vietnam of a man bending two steel rods with his neck without impaling himself and making me throw up. Some more info from the videographer while I dry heave a bit anyway:

"A qigong performance of the Vietnamese special police using the trachea to push and bend steel rods."

Aaaah, so he's a member of the special police force. That must be some special police! I wonder what other feats of insanity they can perform, and, perhaps even more importantly, if-- "They're a special police force, they don't do birthday parties." I know, I know, but it doesn't hurt to ask.

Keep going for the WTFery in action.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees there has to be an easier way.

