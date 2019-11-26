Rugby Player's Spirited Horse Analogy Interview

November 26, 2019

rugby-player-horse-analogy.jpg

This is a video of a humorous rugby player providing an interview and using a horse analogy to stress his point. Or at least I think that's what he was trying to do, honestly I'm not sure if he was successful in doing anything but making me wish we were drinking together. *unzips backpack, spilling empties* Wait -- I can get more!

Keep going for the video, but if you're gonna watch it, watch it to the M. Night Shyamalan end.

Thanks to Jessica C, who agrees no matter what you're talking about, there's always room for a good horse analogy.

