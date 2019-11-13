Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots: A Mini Robotic Samurai Battle

This is a video of Bluethunder? competing against Metallic Fighter (I feel like something maybe have been lost in translation with their names) in a Robo-One remote controlled mini robot samurai battle. It was actually pretty fun to watch, and freaky to see the way each one gets back up after being knocked down. Me? I don't get back up when I get knocked down, I just stay there playing dead. "Is it really playing, GW?" Haha, no....at least not on the inside it isn't.

Keep going for the battle.

Thanks to Cameron and blue16, who agrees if you have to fight to the death, always try to send a robot in your stead.