So I'm playing nurse today to a lady who just had laser vision surgery. I'll try to keep the pranks to a minimum, but you have to understand this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. Tomorrow she'll either take her goggles off and laser-slice me in half, or I'll convince her to help me burn my way into a bank vault. Fingers crossed for the latter.

