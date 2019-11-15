Oh Wow: A 'Thermomechanical Model' For Computer Simulations Of Baking And Cooking Bread, Cookies, Pancakes

This is a rather fascinating discussion and demonstration of the Material Point Method thermomechanical model developed by TeranGroup for the computer simulation of baking and cooking materials like bread, cookies, and pancakes. I have no clue what any of that means. Some more info while I try to boost my intelligence self-esteem by taking a trip around the office asking coworkers what they thought of the most recent issue of The New Yorker.

We present a Material Point Method for visual simulation of baking breads, cookies, pancakes and similar materials that consist of dough or batter (mixtures of water flour, eggs, fat, sugar and leavening agents). We develop a novel thermomechanical model using mixture theory to resolve interactions between individual water, gas and dough species. Heat transfer with thermal expansion is used to model thermal variations in material properties. Water- based mass transfer is resolved through the porous mixture, gas represents carbon dioxide produced by leavening agents in the baking process and dough is modeled as a viscoelastoplastic solid to represent its varied and complex rheological properties. Water content in the mixture reduces during the baking process according to Fick's Law which contributes to drying and cracking of crust at the material boundary. Carbon dioxide gas produced by leavening agents during baking creates internal pressure that causes rising. The viscoelastoplastic model for the dough is temperature dependent and is used to model melting and solidification. We discretize the governing equations using a novel Material Point Method designed to track the solid phase of the mixture.

Pretty cool, right? "I guess." Heck yeah, do my weight. "Unhealthy." Damn you're good, my doctor said the exact same thing. "You definitely need to lose some." He said that too! Unfortunately, all this talk about cookies and pancakes has left me hungry. "Even after the two packs of mini donuts I just watched you eat?" *slaps back of head* Now mini donuts aren't cookies or pancakes, are they?

Thanks to Eric P