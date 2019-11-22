Oh Wow: 800 LED Drones Fly In Formation To Create Giant 3-D Planes

This is a video from the opening ceremonies of theo 2019 Nanchang Flight Convention in China of 800 LED equipped drones flying in formation to create giant planes and helicopters.

Pretty wild, right? Maybe not as wild as my evening last night, but I did stay up past 9PM watching movies. "You're a wild child, GW." Don't tell mom the babysitter's dead! "Great movie." No like for real she hasn't moved since after dinner, I had to put myself to bed.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees drones are the future. Maybe not a very great future for humanity, but a future nonetheless.