My My: A Sexy Jurassic Park Lounging Dr. Ian Malcolm Statue

This is the lounging Dr. Ian Malcolm statue available for pre-order from Chronicle Collectibles. The 1:4 scale hunk measures 18-inches long and 11-inches tall, is expected to ship in the second quarter of 2020, and costs $600. And, I think I speak for everyone here when I say that's cool, but where's the full-scale replica with lifelike skin that likes to cuddle and tell me he loves me?

Keep going for a handful more shots while I grab a wet washcloth to tend to the doctor's wounds.

Thanks to Ashley P, who clearly recognizes a quality product when she sees one.