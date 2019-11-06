My My: A Sexy Jurassic Park Lounging Dr. Ian Malcolm Statue

November 6, 2019

dr-ian-malcolm-statue-1.jpg

This is the lounging Dr. Ian Malcolm statue available for pre-order from Chronicle Collectibles. The 1:4 scale hunk measures 18-inches long and 11-inches tall, is expected to ship in the second quarter of 2020, and costs $600. And, I think I speak for everyone here when I say that's cool, but where's the full-scale replica with lifelike skin that likes to cuddle and tell me he loves me?

Keep going for a handful more shots while I grab a wet washcloth to tend to the doctor's wounds.

dr-ian-malcolm-statue-2.jpg

dr-ian-malcolm-statue-3.jpg

dr-ian-malcolm-statue-4.jpg

dr-ian-malcolm-statue-5.jpg

Thanks to Ashley P, who clearly recognizes a quality product when she sees one.

Mesmerizing Stop Motion Video Of Marble Cakes Being Sliced

Previous Story

Dog Named Potter With Alleged Lightning Bolt On Head Dressed As Harry Potter Riding A Roomba

Next Story
Read More: celebrities, characters, dr ian malcolm, hunks, i want to meet every single person who buys one of these, interesting, jurassic park, movie, my my, oh just lounging no big deal, oh wow, real products that exist, well hello there, what a time to be alive
Previous Post
Next Post