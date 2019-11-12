Mom Leaves Car Window Down, Cats Throw A Party

This is a short Tik Tok video from user jessicaryce after a visit to her grandparents' house where her mom left the car window down and all the cats in the area threw a party inside. Apparently the animals were attracted to the vehicle by the scent of "popcorn, bugels [Bugles] and ranch dip," which they ate all of. I do wish I'd been invited. Also, I'm still not 100% convinced we didn't just witness the middle of some sort of bizarre attempt at Farmers Insurance fraud.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees if you don't post it on Tik Tok, did it even happen?