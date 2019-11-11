MIT's Self-Assembling Modular Robotic Cubes

This is a video demonstration of the M-Block 2.0 self-assembling modular robotic cubes developed at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. You may recall version 1.0 previously seen back in 2013 HERE. "I do not." Me neither. The cubes can move on their own (including rolling, jumping, and climbing other cubes) thanks to the angular momentum created via braking of a 20,000RPM internal flywheel, and can self-assemble into a variety of different structures, which, based on a quick skip-around of the video, did not include a flesh-melting laser cannon, which is a relief. Or a penis, which is a shame.

Keep going for the video demo.

Thanks to Clapptrapp, who agrees the future nears, but unfortunately not fast enough to beat the asteroid.