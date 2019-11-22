Mister Rogers' 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' Gets The Metal Treatment
To oddly celebrate the release of the movie 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood', this is a video of musician Clint Robinson performing a metal cover of Mister Rogers' show-opening classic 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' I'm sure Fred would have loved it, but I'm also sure it just gave me an irregular heartbeat and now I'm afraid a boner might kill me.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Chris C, who agrees good neighbors are the best neighbors, and mine are the absolute worst.
