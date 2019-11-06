Mesmerizing Stop Motion Video Of Marble Cakes Being Sliced

This is a video from stop-motion animator Kevin Parry of cakes being sliced progressively thinner and thinner so you can see the marbled interior swirl around and wait -- was that a devil face? Did it tell me to yell "Fire in the hole!" and throw an empty flask over my cubicle wall? SPOILER: It wasn't and didn't, but I'm going to anyway. Also, I know what I'm having for dinner tonight. "A sandwich made from a lengthwise cut loaf." Goshdang you're good. If this were football you would sacked me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jocelyn, who agrees there's always room for cake.