Mesmerizing Stop Motion Video Of Marble Cakes Being Sliced

November 6, 2019

This is a video from stop-motion animator Kevin Parry of cakes being sliced progressively thinner and thinner so you can see the marbled interior swirl around and wait -- was that a devil face? Did it tell me to yell "Fire in the hole!" and throw an empty flask over my cubicle wall? SPOILER: It wasn't and didn't, but I'm going to anyway. Also, I know what I'm having for dinner tonight. "A sandwich made from a lengthwise cut loaf." Goshdang you're good. If this were football you would sacked me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jocelyn, who agrees there's always room for cake.

Previous Post