Meanwhile In Russia: Power Poles In The Middle Of The Road

This is a video from Vladimir, Russia *removes vodka bottle from desk drawer, takes a slug to set the tone, winces* it's good -- it's good. This is a video from Vladamir, Russia of a stretch of road that has a power pole in the middle of it, followed by a support pole surrounded by gravel right in the center of one of the lanes a little further down the way, making this the perfect place for opening a combination auto body repair shop and funeral home.

Keep going for the video, and if anybody wants to translate the gist of what they're saying, that's cool with me.

Thanks to Tank, who could easily knock those poles over.