Meanwhile In Russia: Power Poles In The Middle Of The Road

November 19, 2019

russian-power-pole-placement.jpg

This is a video from Vladimir, Russia *removes vodka bottle from desk drawer, takes a slug to set the tone, winces* it's good -- it's good. This is a video from Vladamir, Russia of a stretch of road that has a power pole in the middle of it, followed by a support pole surrounded by gravel right in the center of one of the lanes a little further down the way, making this the perfect place for opening a combination auto body repair shop and funeral home.

Keep going for the video, and if anybody wants to translate the gist of what they're saying, that's cool with me.

Thanks to Tank, who could easily knock those poles over.

But Why?: Man Performs Backflip On Edge Of Cliff

Previous Story

John Denver's Classic 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' Remixed In A Minor Key For Bonus Mournfulness

Next Story
Read More: iffy, meanwhile in russia, mickey mousing it, poles, problem solving, questionable, russia, safety last, so that's what that looks like, solving problem, video, well at least the one pole had some sort of sign, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post