Martial Artist Demonstrates Her Very Impressive Dual Kama Blade Routine

November 8, 2019

This is a video of a very skilled martial artist demonstrating her proficiency with kama blades (traditional Japanese farming tools like sickles, used for reaping crops), plus a little bonus sword action. Now those -- those were some moves. She reminds me of Thunder (one of the Three Storms) from Big Trouble In Little China, but even better. Plus I heard he used to make out hot and heavy with that floating eyeball monster. "Sick." I puked when Egg Shen told me, I really did.

Keep going for the whole performance while I go nothin' or double on sneaking out of here early.

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees kicking ass is the important part, taking names is whatever.

Visions Of The Future: Nine Of MIT's Mini Cheetah Quadruped Robots Playing Outside

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: big trouble in little china, doing battle, flips and stuff, heck yeah, impressive, martial arts, oh man splinter you've gotta show this to the ninja turtles, oh wow, oldschool flavor, routine, sharp, skills, video, weapons
Previous Post