Martial Artist Demonstrates Her Very Impressive Dual Kama Blade Routine

This is a video of a very skilled martial artist demonstrating her proficiency with kama blades (traditional Japanese farming tools like sickles, used for reaping crops), plus a little bonus sword action. Now those -- those were some moves. She reminds me of Thunder (one of the Three Storms) from Big Trouble In Little China, but even better. Plus I heard he used to make out hot and heavy with that floating eyeball monster. "Sick." I puked when Egg Shen told me, I really did.

Keep going for the whole performance while I go nothin' or double on sneaking out of here early.

