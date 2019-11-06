Lowest Of The Low: Man Steals Woman's Wallet While Praying At Church

This is some security cam footage from a church in I'm not sure where of a man stealing a woman's wallet (or possibly phone? My zoom and enhance wasn't working) while at prayer. I like how he has the gall to dip his hand in the holy water and bless himself on the way out afterwards, like God gives a damn about him anymore and isn't busy orchestrating a dropped piano or out of control bus. "Man, I cannot WAIT to pack that butt full of hot coals," I imagine the devil thinking out loud as he watched the video link God sent.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tina ST, who agrees somebody's doing the whole religion thing wrong.