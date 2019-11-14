Lockpicker Demonstrates How To Remove Ink-Filled Inventory Control Tag From Clothing

This is a video of TheLockpickingLawyer (who has a wonderful Youtube channel if you're interested in lockpicking, the security of various brands and styles of locks and safes, or can't sleep at 4AM) demonstrating how to remove an inventory control tag from a piece of clothing using nothing but a strong neodymium magnet and half a second. So, if you were wondering where I got all these new clothes, the answer is my mom made them like she always has. I'm no thief. I've only stolen one thing in my entire life and that was your heart and I threw it out the window into the woods when I was driving home.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Cyndi M, who agrees magnets are magic and there's nothing you can say or do to change our minds.