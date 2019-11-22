Little Parrot Plays Dead When Shot With Finger Gun

This is a short video of a little parrot demonstrating its ability to play dead when its caretaker fires a round from his finger gun. Overall *lifting '8' scorecard over head* a very solid performance. For reference, my dog only know how to sit, and bite your fingers if you're holding a treat or something that could be mistaken for a treat by a maniac like a television remote or Playstation controller.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really it minus audio.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees the ability to play dead is right up there with being able to recognize yourself in a mirror as far as animal intelligence goes.