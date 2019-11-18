Life: Two Cats Play Tug-O-War With Piece Of Raw Meat While Another Cat Actually Eats It

This is a short video of two cats playing tug-o-war with what appears to be a piece of raw steak while a third, smarter cat (think of him as the third little pig) actually chews some meat off. Smart. Also, a great metaphor for life -- because when your'e busy squabbling with somebody over something, there's always someone else (or a clandestine organization, possibly the deep state) stealing whatever it is you're fighting over, unseen, right in front of you. So, which cat are you? Because I feel like the steak. Also, I know one litter box that's gonna require a hazmat suit to clean tomorrow.

Keep going for the video.

