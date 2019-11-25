Lady Programs A MacBook Pro Touch Bar Tamagachi

November 25, 2019

This is a short video demonstration of the tamagachi that Twitter user @gracecondition programmed to live in the Touch Bar of her MacBook Pro. If you're interested in adding a constant burden of your own to your laptop, you can get the current state of her project in app form on Github HERE. Or, if you're like me and don't have a MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, you'll just have to care for your oldschool tamagachi. *rat peaks head out of backpack* "WTF, GW?" Real oldschool.

Keep going for the full video, which is really just a little more of the same.

Thanks to Jocelyn, who agrees tamagachis are a great way to judge just how unfit you are to take care of anything. Just look at you -- you're wearing two different socks.

