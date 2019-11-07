Kid Brings Down The House Drawing A Perfect Circle At High School Talent Show

November 7, 2019

perfect-circle-at-talent-show.jpg

This is a video of senior Caleb Bois bringing down the house at his Bangor, Maine based high school talent show by drawing a perfect circle on a whiteboard. Admittedly, that is a pretty sweet circle. So did he win the show? No clue, but I didn't win mine and I beer bonged a dozen raw eggs, projectile vomited past the fourth row, and scored a week of in-school suspension for all that talent.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Catherine W, who agrees he should have followed it up with a hexagon if he really wanted to blow some minds.

