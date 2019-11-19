John Denver's Classic 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' Remixed In A Minor Key For Bonus Mournfulness

This is John Denver's classic 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' with its major key remixed with a minor key, "making it mournful, anguished and even a bit discordant." I don't like it. As a born West Virginian, I like the original, and I take personal offense to this bastardization. Also: parts of speech, geography, and teeth.

Keep going for the song, as well as the original for reference.

Thanks to Danielle P, who informed me she's from West Virginia too. Heck yeah, almost heaven.