Jiggly: Tetris Imagined With Jello-Like Tetraminos

This is a video of Youtuber C4D4U's sixteenth version of Softbody Tetris, an animation of a Tetris game (where completed lines don't go down apparently) played with Jello-like tetraminos (I would have called it Jellotris). Plus this one has some sweet synth Tetris music. So -- fifteen versions of Softbody Tetris, huh? I suppose everybody needs a hobby, and, like watching a frenemy spill everything trying to carry too many beer at the bar, it was satisfying to watch. Well *closes eyes, imagines that jerk Nick soaked, broken pint glasses everywhere* maybe not THAT satisfying.

