It's Perfect: A Red Lobster 'Ugly' Christmas Sweater With Insulated Pouch For Cheddar Bay Biscuits

This is the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit sweater going on sale November 26th at the Red Lobster online holiday shop for $40. The sweater includes an insulated pouch in the front for keeping Cheddar Bay Biscuits warm or...or-- "Wait, are you crying?" I'm sorry, it's just so beautiful. You know how there's that lady who married a bridge? "You're going to marry this sweater." Well we've talked it over and we're at least going to give it a shot.

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who clearly knows a quality sweater when she sees one (not that I ever doubted her).