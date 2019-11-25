It's Perfect: A Red Lobster 'Ugly' Christmas Sweater With Insulated Pouch For Cheddar Bay Biscuits

November 25, 2019

red-lobster-ugly-christmas-sweater.jpg

This is the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit sweater going on sale November 26th at the Red Lobster online holiday shop for $40. The sweater includes an insulated pouch in the front for keeping Cheddar Bay Biscuits warm or...or-- "Wait, are you crying?" I'm sorry, it's just so beautiful. You know how there's that lady who married a bridge? "You're going to marry this sweater." Well we've talked it over and we're at least going to give it a shot.

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who clearly knows a quality sweater when she sees one (not that I ever doubted her).

