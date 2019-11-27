It Was Only A Matter Of Time: Officially Licensed Star Wars Instant Pots

Because Star Wars everything, these are the officially licensed Star Wars Instant Pots available exclusively from Williams-Sonoma. Previously: these bootleg wraps for people with existing Instant Pots, which are surprisingly still available. These Instant Pots (which unfortunately don't make Star Wars sound effects and it's a crying shame that they don't) are available in a 3-quart BB-8 version for $80, R2-D2, Stormtrooper, and Darth Vader 6-quarters for $100, and an 8-quart Chewbacca for $120. Man, it's crazy how all these fancy brands are chasing Star Wars exclusives now. "That's where the money is." My money is where my mouth is! "Do you even know what that means?" I'll eat this fiver if you give me a twenty.

Keep going for individual shots of them all.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees you'd never think a person would need five Instant Pots, yet here we are.