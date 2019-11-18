Instant Classics: A Two Accordion Cover Of The Imperial March
This is a video of Ukrainian brothers and accordionists Vasyl and Viktor Kravchuk performing John Williams' Star Wars classic Imperial March (Dark Vader's Theme). And, I think I speak for every serious Star Wars fan here that's in a healthy relationship and whose girlfriend can totally take a joke without throwing something sharp or heavy when I say I want these two to perform this song at my wedding. "Awww honey, we can totally dance to that." I meant instead of Here Comes The Bride.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to John I, who agrees you can never have too much accordion.
