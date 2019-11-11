I Can See The Gears Turning: Cats Versus Water Bottle Maze

This is a video of Kittisaurus's kitties (previously) tackling a water bottle maze set up in the hallway. Although it's not so much a maze as it is a repeating back-and-forth zig zag, but I really wish they'd notified me before doing this so I could have bought some stock in SamDa Soo water. I could be a millionaire right now, but noooooo, instead I'm stuck in the middle of this maze, dying of dehydration. "There's water all around you." I don't water, I want milk. "Why didn't you say so?" *slaps glass out of hand* CHOCOLATE.

Keep going for the video while I hope Kittisaurus here recycles instead of throwing those plastic bottles directly into the ocean.

