Home Security Cam Captures Bear Opening Car Door, Climbing Right On In

This is a clip from a Ring home security camera living out its surveillance life in Lake Tahoe starring a bear that opens a Subaru's back door and climbs right on in there, presumably as payback for that no-good Goldilocks. Smear poop all over it, bear -- that's what I do. Wait, I mean -- that's what I would do. That's what I would do if I weren't an upstanding member of citizen of society and hey -- are those your car keys?

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how much better a driver that bear is than most people around here.

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees that would certainly be a surprise to see in your rear-view when you get into your car the next morning.