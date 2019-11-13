Holy Smokes: Video A Heavy Lift Ship Lifting An Entire Cruise Ship Out Of The Water Onto Itself

November 13, 2019

This is an impressive video of the BOKA Vanguard semi-submersible heavy lift ship (the world's largest of its kind) lifting the entirety of the massive Carnival Vista cruise liner out of the water to act as a floating dry dock while the Vista's propulsion system is repaired. And, I think I speak for everyone who can't believe anything made out of metal can float or fly when I say this is totally nuts, and I can't imagine the sheer amount of magic it took to lift that boat, but I imagine there are a lot of very tired water wizards out there right now. "GW, what's it like being so dumb?" Just look around you -- it's the easiest thing in the world.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees for the right price, Poseidon would have done that for you.

