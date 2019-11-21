Holy Smokes: Two Kid Show Off Their Lightspeed Spear Skills

This is a short video of two kids showing off their incredibly impressive spear skills during a competition taking place in what appears to be a school gymnasium. Man, those skills deserve better than a school gym. I'm thinking UNDER THE BIG TOP. "We're not joining your circus." Your loss, Foot Clan. Also it kinda sucks the video quality is so poor, but it's probably a blessing in disguise because if we watched this in 4K we'd probably all be dead right now.

Keep going for the full video (and definitely stick around for the second kid) while I daydream I'm a skilled martial artist.

